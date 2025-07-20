Plumpton College becomes first national provider of Advanced Baker Apprenticeship

Plumpton College is proud to announce the launch of the UK’s first Level 3 Lead Baker Apprenticeship, with the first cohort of students already underway.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plumpton College is proud to announce the launch of the UK’s first Level 3 Lead Baker Apprenticeship, with the first cohort of students already underway.

This groundbreaking programme marks a major advancement in professional development for the UK’s baking industry and highlights Plumpton College’s leadership in education for the food and hospitality industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Developed in close collaboration with employers, the new apprenticeship has been redesigned to meet the future needs of the industry. It introduces a sharper focus on leadership and management skills, alongside advanced technical baking training. Apprentices will gain competencies in staff mentoring, problem-solving, test-baking, marketing, and product innovation — equipping them to lead in fast-paced, high-quality commercial bakeries.

Plumpton College

Anthony Gaston, Programme Manager at Plumpton College, commented:

"This is an incredibly exciting step forward for the college and the baking industry. Our new apprenticeship equips students not only with advanced technical baking skills but also the leadership acumen needed to thrive in senior roles within dynamic commercial bakery environments. It’s about shaping future leaders, not just great bakers."

Matthew Bell, Head of Business Development at Plumpton College, added:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"FDQ are proud to have worked closely with Plumpton College for many years in delivering outstanding apprenticeships across the food sector — from Baking and Butchery to Fishmonger and Food & Drink Process Operations. Being shortlisted for ‘Best Training Programme’ at the Food Management Today Awards is testament to this commitment.

Baked goods from students

Once again, Plumpton has risen to the challenge, leading the way by enrolling the first learners on this exceptional new Level 3 Lead Baker Apprenticeship. From mastering artisan sourdough to leading new product development in state-of-the-art bakeries, this programme equips bakers with the skills, science, and leadership needed to shape the leaders of the future in the baking industry.”

Plumpton College Welcomes Apprentices from The Flour Pot Bakery and The Bread Factory

The first cohort on this pioneering programme will include apprentice bakers from two respected bakeries: The Flour Pot Bakery and The Bread Factory. Both businesses are known for their strong commitment to employee development and to preserving the craft of baking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayley Quinnell, Head of HR, Recruitment and Training at The Flour Pot Bakery, said:

First cohort of students in Plumpton College training kitchens.

"This is more than just a training course — it’s a strategic investment in the future of our business and the professional development of our incredible team. Partnering with Plumpton College ensures our apprentices receive expert-led education in an inspiring learning environment."

Future-Proofing Artisan Baking

The Level 3 Lead Baker Apprenticeship builds on the success of the existing Level 2 programme. The Flour Pot Bakery has already seen five apprentices successfully complete the Level 2 course, and both bakery partners now look to this new initiative as a way to raise standards and future-proof the industry.

With the average age of a skilled baker in the UK around 45 (The Open University Business School, 2022), the need for long-term skills development has never been greater.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deyana Petrova, L&D Trainer and Apprenticeships Lead at The Bread Factory, shared:

"We’re proud to support the development of the Lead Baker Level 3 Apprenticeship Standard — a valuable step in building clear, high-quality pathways for talent across our industry. This initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to investing in our people, growing future leaders, and strengthening the long-term capability of our business."

Programme Highlights

Delivered by Plumpton College’s Food Industry Skills department, the apprenticeship blends immersive real-world learning with formal instruction and assessment. When on campus, students are trained in state-of-the-art training kitchens within the newly built AgriFood Centre. Key areas of study include:

Production of advanced bakery products such as artisan sourdough, laminated pastries, and confectionery

Commercial planning: ingredient sourcing, production scheduling, packaging, and logistics

Leadership and mentoring: overseeing teams, resolving production issues, maintaining compliance

Quality control, food safety, and customer-focused innovation

Specialist pathways in Craft or Plant baking, tailored to the apprentice’s role

Graduates will be fully equipped to supervise, innovate, and lead within the growing artisan bakery sector.

Entry Requirements & How to Apply

Applicants must:

Be employed in a bakery-related role supporting skills development

Hold or work toward Level 2 qualifications in English and maths

Complete a skills and knowledge assessment prior to enrolment

For more information, employers and prospective apprentices can contact the Business Services team at 01273 892127 or via email or visit the college it its next Open Event, 11th October 2025.