Plumpton College celebrates outstanding results for land and environment students

More than 400 students received their Level 3 BTEC and City & Guilds qualifications (A Level equivalent) on Tuesday (August 10), achieving a pass rate of 97 per cent.

Almost half of the students (45 per cent) achieved Distinction grades in Agriculture, Animal Management, Equine, Countryside, Fisheries, Floristry, Arboriculture, and Adventure Education and Sport.

On top of this, 550 students studying Level 2 and GCSEs achieved 97.4 per cent, with over 35 per cent securing high grades on Thursday (August 12).

Plumpton College.

At Plumpton College, students undertake English and maths alongside their studies, and achieved the highest grades the college has seen with 40 per cent in English and 46.3 per cent in maths ranging from grades 9-4.

“These are an impressive set of results,” said principal Jeremy Kerswell.

“All of us in the college contribute to creating the right experience and environment in which our students achieve them. We should all feel very proud of that.”

Phaedra Tanghe, assistant principal – student support – said: “I am extremely proud of all our students’ achievements in their English and Maths GCSEs.”

“Many of them have achieved some amazing high grades in what has been a challenging year,” she said.

“They have demonstrated their resilience throughout and continued to strive for excellent results.”

Young people still have time to start studying with Plumpton College this September and can contact the enquiries, advice and guidance team at plumpton.ac.uk.