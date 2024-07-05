Polegate School takes Platinum in PE and games

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We are delighted to announce that we, Polegate School, have achieved the prestigious Platinum School Games Mark Award for the 2023/24 academic year.

Polegate are the first school in the South Downs Area to receive this level of award, having maintained the gold standard since 2016.

To qualify for Platinum we had to conduct a detailed case study demonstrating how we have undertaken a review of the PE curriculum and how student voice has shaped our offer resulting in equal opportunities to access sports across the different key stages.

The School Games Mark is a Government-led award scheme launched in 2012, facilitated by the Youth Sport Trust to reward schools for their commitment to the development of opportunity and competition across their school and into the community, and we are delighted to have been recognised for our success.

School Games

Our sporting achievements this year include: First in the local area Quickstix Hockey Tournament First in both categories of the KS1 Handball Competition Runners up in KS2 handball & KS1 football U9 Girls football squad qualified for the regional round of the BHA Albion Cup.

We enjoyed some whole-school inspirational events like our visit from heptathlete Holly Mills, World Women's football day, Sussex County cricket day and our very active sports week.

We danced at the Congress. We hosted the inaugural Year 2/ 3 gymnastics competition and we host the annual EYFS festival for local schools at the end of this term.

With more students than ever taking part in events, festivals and clubs this year, we are extremely proud of our pupils for their dedication to all aspects of school sport.

This includes the work of our brilliant Sports Leaders - many of whom will be leaving Polegate for secondary school soon.

We hope that all our pupils will continue to participate in sporting activities there and build on the success they have achieved so far.

As part of our application, we were asked to fulfil criteria in the areas of participation, competition, workforce and clubs, and we are pleased that the hard work of everyone at our school has been rewarded this year.