Political opinion with Danielle Newson, Lib Dem Prospective Parliamentary Spokesperson: Free School Meals a victory for many more families

Lib Dem Prospective Parliamentary Spokesperson, Danielle Newson, hails free school meals ‘victory’ as local children in Sussex Weald are set to benefit.

The Government has finally heeded Liberal Democrat calls to expand free school meals, which Lib Dems have long called for.

Figures published by the Government suggest that over 4 million more children should receive free school meals by 2026/27 – which could see a substantial number of young people in Sussex Weald benefitting from the change.

Responding to the announcement, Liberal Democrat PPS Danielle Newson said:

Danielle is delighted that more children will get free school meals.

“For years families have had to choose between heating or eating, just to make sure their child had food for a school lunch. That should never have happened.

“Today is a victory for so many families and passionate campaigners and we’re so glad the Government has finally listened to Liberal Democrat pressure. Thanks to the efforts of thousands of supporters, those children in Sussex Weald who have parents on Universal Creditare finally on track to receive the meals they need and deserve.

“But this can’t be the finish line. The next step must be automatic registration for those entitled to free school meals as piloted by the Liberal Democrats when they ran Durham County Council, cutting the cost of school uniforms and crucially, ending the two-child benefit cap. We’ll keep pushing until no child is left behind."