Port of Dover delays: Crawley school arrives in Italy after travel chaos

A school in Crawley arrived in Italy today (April 3) after delays at the port of Dover.

Students and staff at Oriel High School experienced travel disruption on their way to Italy for a Skiing trip over the Easter break.

The disruption meant an impromptu hotel stay in France, and the travel company provided a meal for the travelers.

The delays were caused by “a critical incident on Friday (March 31) with coaches particularly affected by the traffic as passengers - including school pupils - waited to be processed at border controls”, according to a report by Sky News.

A post on the school’s Twitter page said; “Finally the sight of snow-capped mountains in Italy this morning (April 3). After an epic 40-hour journey #TeamSkiTrip has made it! Very proud of our students and staff for remaining so positive throughout.”

The staff and students have now arrived in Italy for their Skiing trip after the disruption.

We have approached the school for comment.

