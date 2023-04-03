A school in Crawley arrived in Italy today (April 3) after delays at the port of Dover.

Students and staff at Oriel High School experienced travel disruption on their way to Italy for a Skiing trip over the Easter break.

The disruption meant an impromptu hotel stay in France, and the travel company provided a meal for the travelers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The delays were caused by “a critical incident on Friday (March 31) with coaches particularly affected by the traffic as passengers - including school pupils - waited to be processed at border controls”, according to a report by Sky News.

Business Manager at Oriel High School, Ryan Sallows commented “It has been a real rollercoaster trip so far! 12 hours waiting at Dover to get through passport control, a bumpy sea crossing, and then a nine hour ‘rest break because the coach driver needed to take his legal break due to the tachometer!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The travel company have been great, but hats off to the staff and students who have kept their spirits up and been a real team”.

A post on the school’s Twitter page said; “Finally the sight of snow-capped mountains in Italy this morning (April 3). After an epic 40-hour journey #TeamSkiTrip has made it! Very proud of our students and staff for remaining so positive throughout.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oriel High School students

The staff and students have now arrived in Italy for their Skiing trip after the disruption.

Oriel High School students travelling towards Italy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad