PQA Haywards Heath welcomes West End star in January 2025!

By Florence Tingley
Contributor
Published 10th Dec 2024, 09:15 BST
Updated 10th Dec 2024, 09:44 BST
Adam Crossley comes to PQA to deliver a West End Masterclass on Saturday 4 January 2025!

PQA Haywards Heath are thrilled to be welcoming Adam Crossley to the academy on Saturday 4 January 2025!

Most Popular

Adam has been in many West End and UK touring shows, and can't wait to share his passion, enthusiasm and knowledge with our students.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At PQA, we also look for exciting opportunities for our students to work with industry professionals and this is definitely a masterclass not to be missed!

Adam Crossley at PQA Haywards Heathplaceholder image
Adam Crossley at PQA Haywards Heath

To experience the magic of PQA, book your free session today via our website or contact Principal Florence Tingley.

We look forward to meeting and welcoming you to the PQA family very soon!

https://www.pqacademy.com/academies/haywards-heath/

Related topics:Haywards HeathWest End
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice