PQA Haywards Heath welcomes West End star in January 2025!

Adam Crossley comes to PQA to deliver a West End Masterclass on Saturday 4 January 2025!

PQA Haywards Heath are thrilled to be welcoming Adam Crossley to the academy on Saturday 4 January 2025!

Adam has been in many West End and UK touring shows, and can't wait to share his passion, enthusiasm and knowledge with our students.

At PQA, we also look for exciting opportunities for our students to work with industry professionals and this is definitely a masterclass not to be missed!

To experience the magic of PQA, book your free session today via our website or contact Principal Florence Tingley.

We look forward to meeting and welcoming you to the PQA family very soon!

