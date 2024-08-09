Pre-school nursery in East Sussex village receives 'Outstanding' rating following Ofsted inspection
Lower Willingdon Pre-School Nursery received the rating following an inspection on June 27.
The school was judged on four aspects; the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management, all of which received an ‘outstanding’ grade.
The nursery previously received a ‘good’ rating following an inspection in 2018.
In the report the nursery was praised for how the staff interact with the children and help them learn.
The report states: “Children are exceedingly happy and flourish at this exceptional nursery. Highly dedicated staff forge extremely strong relationships with children and their families.
"They are greeted individually by staff who support them to quickly settle in.
"The passionate staff thoughtfully plan an abundance of rich, stimulating activities and play experiences. Staff skilfully intertwine these with children's individual curiosities and in-the-moment fascinations.
"They adapt and personalise every part of children's daily experience to meet their individual needs.”
Staff at the school were also praised for working ‘tirelessly’ to provide an ‘effective curriculum’ to the children.
The report added: “All staff work tirelessly to ensure children have access to a highly ambitious and effective curriculum.
"Staff communication is faultless, and together they deliver a curriculum that is personalised for each child and precisely builds on children's knowledge and skills. Staff know what children have learned and remembered and what they want to teach them next and why.
"As a result of the rich experiences staff provide, children's attitudes to learning are inspirational. They are highly motivated, curious and engaged throughout the day.”
