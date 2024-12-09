Prestigious scholarship award for engineering degree apprentice working in space industry

An apprentice working in the space industry has been awarded a prestigious industry scholarship to support his studies at the University of Chichester.

Scott Theobald is in his third year of a BEng Electronics and Electrical Engineering degree apprenticeship, which sees him study while he works for satellite manufacturing and space innovation company, Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd (SSTL).

He was awarded the Whitworth Scholarship, which is given to engineering students with ‘excellent academic ability, outstanding practical skills and the qualities required to succeed in industry’.

Scott said: “My Whitworth scholarship is a highly prestigious award offered through IMechE for engineers with industry experience to help continue their development. It provides essential networking to industry experts, and I will be able to attend annual meetings and talks with the Whitworth Society in Westminster.

“I am deeply honoured to have received this scholarship. It provides validation that the hard work I have put in is being nationally recognised. It has already opened new opportunities for applications to other scholarships such as those with the Royal Academy of Engineers.”

Scott works as an advanced apprentice in imaging electronics at SSTL and said: “I became aware of apprenticeships after attending a careers event at secondary school, where I met representatives from SSTL. Speaking to the existing apprentices inspired me.

“I understood that I needed to distinguish myself at an early stage compared to the many graduates that I would otherwise be competing with. Without my apprenticeship, due to the competitive nature of the space industry, it is less likely I would have succeeded in it.”

As for the future, he said: “Currently, I primarily work with secondary payloads on satellites, meaning that my hardware is in support of the satellite’s primary mission. I have only recently begun working in a leadership role with primary modules and my career aspirations are that I can develop my technical skills to better support this role.

“The degree apprenticeship is a key enabler to allow me to work on these exciting projects, whilst still having the benefits of studying at university. The scholarship will work in conjunction with my ambitions by providing me with the necessary materials and equipment to develop my passion from home.

"It will also develop my network of contacts, which will open new opportunities and benefit my long-term career in the industry.”

Dr Kelvin Anoh, Programme Leader and Senior Lecturer in Electrical and Electronic Engineering at the University of Chichester, said: “Scott is a committed degree apprentice, and that commitment is reflected in every part of his activities with us and his company.

"The scholarship is a testament to his resourcefulness and the quality of our BEng (Hons) Electrical and Electronic Engineering programme that we provide at the University of Chichester.”

To find out more about degree apprenticeships at the University of Chichester, visit: https://www.chi.ac.uk/degree-apprenticeships/