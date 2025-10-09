Primary school parents and staff protest outside East Sussex County Hall over proposed cuts

A demonstration against proposed cuts at a school took place at County Hall in Lewes last week.

The protest by South Malling CE Primary School teachers, support staff, parents and carers was held in St Anne’s Crescent from 10am to 11am on Friday, October 10.

It was part of ‘a variety of actions’ planned by the National Education Union (NEU) who said educators from the school aim to ‘step up’ pressure on East Sussex County Council (ESCC) over proposals by the school and county to make cuts to support staff provision. Teachers and support staff also held a strike on Friday, October 10.

The NEU previously explained that the school had proposed to ‘reduce the number of teaching assistants by nearly half, from six full time staff to 3.8 full time equivalent’.

Nick Childs, Senior Regional Organiser, said: “Our school support staff including teaching assistants and individual needs assistants are critical to the delivery of quality education at South Malling CE Primary School, particularly to the most vulnerable children. County must urgently act to reverse these devastating cuts proposals.”

ESCC has since issued a response, clarifying that funding for schools comes from the Department for Education, rather than the local authority.

The NEU said members also took strike action on Thursday, October 9, following an initial day of action on Tuesday, September 30. The union said its strikes have been well supported by the community with more than 100 parents, children and members of the public joining the pickets outside the school on each day.

Charlotte Roberts, headteacher of South Malling CE Primary and Nursery School, said after the September 30 protest that the school acknowledges NEU concerns about the proposed restructure of support staff roles. She said the school ‘would like to stress that no decisions have been made’.

She said: “The school leadership team has been working diligently to address significant financial pressures while maintaining the highest standards of education and care for all pupils. The proposed changes aim to ensure that resources are used as effectively as possible, with a continued commitment to supporting children’s learning and wellbeing. We deeply value the contribution of our support staff and recognise the impact that any change can have on individuals and the wider school community.”

She said the school is committed to ‘engaging in constructive dialogue with all parties’ and is open to discussions to explore alternative solutions to safeguard educational outcomes and staff wellbeing. She added: “Our priority remains the children of South Malling.”

A spokesperson for East Sussex County Council said: “The staffing restructure at South Malling Primary School is necessary in order for the school to set a balanced budget, which they have a legal requirement to do. In East Sussex, school budget shares align with the national funding formula set out by the Department for Education.

“The county council has been in regular communication with the school about the proposals, which do also include creating new roles. No final decisions on future staffing arrangements have been made and the consultation into the proposals is still open.”

The NEU confirmed on Wednesday, October 15, that further strikes and a planned meeting have been suspended while ESCC and the school consider a counter offer made by the union on Monday.