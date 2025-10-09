Primary school parents and staff set to protest outside East Sussex County Hall over proposed cuts

The National Education Union (NEU) has announced that its educators at South Malling CE Primary School in Lewes aim to ‘step up’ pressure on East Sussex County Council (ESCC).

The union said ‘a variety of actions’ are planned, including a campaign of strikes and actions over the proposal, by the school and County, to make cuts to support staff provision.

The NEU said there will be a demonstration outside East Sussex County Hall in St Anne’s Crescent, Lewes, from 10am to 11am, and a strike by teachers and support staff, on Friday, October 10.

Nick Childs, Senior Regional Organiser, said: “Our school support staff including teaching assistants and individual needs assistants are critical to the delivery of quality education at South Malling CE Primary School, particularly to the most vulnerable children. County must urgently act to reverse these devastating cuts proposals.”

The strike at South Malling Church of England Primary School, Lewes, on Thursday, October 9. Photo: NEU

The ‘Lewes Stop the School Cuts’ public meeting will be held at 7pm on Wednesday, October 15, at South Malling Church in Church Lane, Lewes. This will be to discuss the ongoing cuts to Lewes schools, including the proposed South Malling cuts, and will be attended by parents, carers and educators. The NEU said local councillors and politicians are invited too.

The NEU said its members took strike action for the second day on Thursday, October 9, following an initial day of action last week. The union said both strikes were well supported by the community with more than 100 parents, children and members of the public joining the pickets outside the school on each day.