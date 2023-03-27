A primary school in Crawley teamed up with Crawley Town Football Club to raise money for St Catherine’s Hospice.

Students from The Bewbush Primary Academy have been working with the Crawley Town FC Foundation on a social action project. Class representatives from the school’s council came together to decide on a charity they would like to support.

After much discussion, it was clear that the students wanted to help children and also those suffering from cancer. The older students had heard of St Catherine's Hospice and so it was agreed that this would be their chosen charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next decision was how the students would be able to raise money as a whole school and get their families involved too. After a unanimous decision, it was decided that the students would raise money by hosting a cake sale every Friday.

Bewbush Primary Academy

The students took turns in baking or bringing in cakes, which would then be sold at the end of the day to parents and families. In addition, each of the year groups designed posters and leaflets to advertise the bake sales. The cake stalls were brimming with enthusiastic customers each week and the school was able to raise £882.90.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the school said: “At the official count up, we were blown away with the grand total! This was revealed in an assembly hosted by Claire James from St Catherine's Hospice and she revealed that we raised a staggering £882.90!