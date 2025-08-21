Priory School GCSE results: the culmination of five years of dedication, resilience and unwavering support

Jon Curtis-Brignell, Headteacher Priory School, praised the latest cohort of students on their exam successes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: "Today’s results mark the culmination of five years of dedication, resilience, and unwavering support from everyone involved in guiding our young learners through their examinations within the broader context of disrupted learning and ongoing recovery.

"This cohort of students began secondary school during one of the most disruptive periods in education history, facing unprecedented challenges of remote learning, social isolation and academic uncertainty during a vulnerable transition period. We are extremely proud of how they have responded to these circumstances – with determination, maturity, and a commitment to their futures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Despite the challenges, our students have achieved outcomes that remain above both local and national averages, which is a testament to their hard work and the support of their families and teachers. This year, 30% of grades awarded were top grades (grade 7 and above), 61% were a strong pass (grade 5) or better and75% were a standard pass (grade 4) and above, reflecting strong academic achievement across the board.

Priory School students achieve outcomes that remain above both local and national averages.

"We celebrate these achievements not just for the grades themselves, but for what they represent: perseverance, growth, and the ability to overcome adversity.

"Our students leave us equipped not only with academic qualifications, but with the values and skills that will help them thrive in the next stages of their lives. They have shown curiosity, discipline, and persistence in their studies; kindness, honesty, and respect in their relationships; and aspiration, imagination, and optimism in their outlook.

"We are confident that they will go on to achieve great things and contribute positively to the world around them. It has been a privilege to support them, and we wish them every success as they take their next steps with well-earned pride and confidence."