Priory School students celebrate exam success

Today, students in England are receiving more than 5.6 million GCSE results. Students’ grades have been determined by their performance in their exams and assessments. These qualifications provide students with trustworthy evidence of their achievements so they can move forward in their education or training.

Students at Priory School in Lewes were celebrating success today, as they received their GCSE results.

Nationally, grading has continued as normal this summer and standards have been maintained from summer 2023 following the return to pre-pandemic standards last year.

Within this context it is extremely impressive that Priory students have continued to achieve outcomes well in excess of both local and national averages. Outcomes at grade 7 and above are 35.5% compared with 21.7% nationally, and outcomes at grade 4 and above are 79.7% compared with 67.4% nationally.

Students at Priory School in Lewes celebrate their shared success.

Priory School Headteacher, Jon Curtis-Brignell, said: "Today’s results mark the culmination of years of dedication, effort, and unwavering support from everyone involved in guiding our young learners through their examinations, in often challenging circumstances.

"This Year 11 cohort have had a school experience like no other year group before them or, hopefully, since, and we are extremely proud of them for how they have responded to the unique set of circumstances that they have had to face.

"That they have achieved so well is a reflection of the hard work and commitment they have invested in their futures and it is hugely pleasing that so many of our young people will now progress with confidence onto courses in their chosen colleges and sixth forms.

"The young people who leave us today have shown us that they have the curiosity, discipline and persistence to flourish academically, the kindness, honesty and respect that will help them to collaborate with others throughout their lives, and the aspiration, imagination and optimism to thrive personally.

Students at Priory School in Lewes compare results

"We are very proud of them as a cohort who will go on to achieve great things and, as its future citizens, change the world for the better. We are very grateful to have been able to support them to face the future with well-earned confidence and take the next exciting steps in their lives."