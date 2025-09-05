Prison experience inspires Brighton graduate’s powerful poetry anthology

A former prisoner who turned to poetry as a lifeline during incarceration has published his debut anthology, shaped by his postgraduate studies at the University of Brighton.

Titled Overgrown, the book is written by Will Pendray, a former offender who was accepted onto the University of Brighton’s MA Creative Writing course after his release from jail in 2021. It channels trauma, masculinity, healing and nature into a powerful collection of poetry, highlighting Will’s experience of the criminal justice system.

Over a four-year sentence that saw him moved between six different prisons, Will carried his notebooks with him, using poetry as the one constant in an otherwise unstable and often traumatic journey. What started as reflections on scraps of paper during long stretches in his cell soon became tools for both survival and self-expression, especially at the height of the pandemic.

“During Covid I was locked in my cell for weeks at a time with only 20 minutes out a day. Writing became breath, it gave me oxygen when there was none,” Will said.

Will Pendray with his book

The 37-year-old who is originally from Hertfordshire, began a degree in English Language and Literature with the Open University before applying to the University of Brighton, where he was accepted onto the MA in Creative Writing solely on the strength of his writing. He graduated earlier this year with a distinction.

Will said: “I came from a world where masculinity was all about bravado. But poetry taught me a different kind of strength, rooted in vulnerability, empathy and compassion. Overgrown isn’t just about me. I want it to reach people in prison, in classrooms, and in communities to show that we can change our narrative, transform pain, and grow even in the hardest conditions.

“I kept old letters and poems I couldn’t even bear to open for years because they were too raw, but it was during my studies at Brighton that I found the courage to confront my own writings. The programme gave me the chance to turn a raw survival tool into something meaningful. The support of my lecturers, especially during my final project, gave me a framework to channel my experiences into a body of work I am really proud of.”

Dr Jess Moriarty, Principal Lecturer and Course Leader of the Creative Writing MA at the University of Brighton’s School of Humanities and Social Science, said: “Will’s anthology is moving and memorable with a clear social purpose, motivated by the need for urgent change, but also full of love and humanity. His journey from prison to a distinction at master’s level is nothing short of extraordinary. Here at Brighton, Will found a space to recover and flourish, and supporting students to fulfil their real potential and achieve their goals, no matter what the challenges, is what drives the ethos of our Creative Writing courses.”

Will Pendray mugshot

Will has already returned to several prisons, including HMP Lewes where he once served time, delivering readings and workshops to current inmates. He hopes his story and work can inspire more inmates to turn their lives around even as they go through a difficult time of their lives. Overgrown is now on sale via Amazon.