Proud, passionate, phenomenal! Woodlands Meed makes its mark at the 2025 Parallel Youth Games

This major inclusive sports event — one of the biggest in the region — is the highlight of our sporting calendar, and once again, it delivered an unforgettable experience full of achievement, joy, and pride.

Our pupils competed in a diverse and inclusive range of sports including:

Jolf, Boccia, Cricket, NAK, Street Soccer, Table Cricket, Swimming, Dance, and Tennis.

Medals, Milestones & Magic Moments

There were shining achievements across every activity, with students showing outstanding effort, skill, and team spirit. In Swimming, our athletes powered through the pool to secure some impressive PBs and even a few medals, demonstrating both determination and confidence in every race. On the Street Soccer pitch, years of perseverance finally paid off — our players delivered some of the best football we’ve ever seen, clinching a well-deserved bronze medal, with Albion in the Community coach Hayley declaring it “easily the best football of the tournament!”

In JOLF, our medal quest continued with pupils showing precision and patience to secure another bronze, reflecting their dedication and calmness under pressure.

Over on the cricket field, the hard work of our players — honed through coaching sessions with Dom from Sussex Cricket — was on full display. They were easily the most improved team from last year; hitting impressive boundaries and not losing a single wicket!

The tennis courts were filled with energy and enthusiasm, and it was here that we observed one of the “longest Rallies”, a true testament to our students’ resilience and focus.

Inside the Sports Hall, our Boccia, NAK, and Table Cricket players truly shone as they competed against some very strong opposition. While no medals were won in these events, the enthusiasm, determination, and sportsmanship on display were nothing short of inspiring. The team spirit and mutual encouragement among our pupils showed that the greatest victories aren’t always measured in medals — sometimes, the real prizes are confidence, inclusion, and pride in representing your school.

To round off a day full of sporting success, our dancers took to the main stage for a vibrant and collaborative performance alongside students from other schools. Their routine brought the house down and made for a perfect, joyful finale at the closing ceremony — a moment that captured the spirit of inclusion and celebration at the heart of the Games.

“Days like this are exactly why inclusive sport matters. Every student gave their all, supported each other, and represented Woodlands Meed with pride and positivity. I couldn’t be prouder of what they achieved, and how they achieved it.”

— Pen Gittins, Woodlands Meed HLTA PE Specialist & Subject Lead

This year’s Parallel Youth Games reminded us all of the power of participation, perseverance, and community. A huge thank you to all staff, volunteers, coaches, and most importantly — to our incredible students.

While we are every bit as competitive as the next school, what truly sets our students apart is the incredible strength and determination they’ve built by overcoming far greater barriers than those found in any sporting arena. Their courage, resilience, and unshakable spirit prove that there are no limits to what they can achieve — on the field or beyond it.

Well done, Woodlands Meed — once again, you were truly phenomenal!

