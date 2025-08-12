£2.5m extension to be built to West Sussex school

A £2.5 million extension is to be built at a West Sussex school to replace temporary classrooms.

West Sussex County Council is to fund the the new classrooms – which will replace a temporary building – at Storrington Primary School.

A structural survey to a double temporary classroom at the school site last year revealed that it was beyond economic repair. Approval was later given to fund a new ‘emergency’ temporary unit to ensure the school – which has places for up to 420 children – had sufficient accommodation.

But now it is proposed to replace the hired double temporary unit with a permanent traditional extension.

Storrington Primary School - a new £2.5 million classroom extension is to be built

Council cabinet member for children and learning Jacquie Russell has approved the funding and it is expected that work will start on site in spring/summer next year for occupation during autumn 2026.

Councillors have been told that not to build the new extension and remove the hired classrooms would result in the loss of 60 much-needed pupil places.