Public consultation to be held into whether Mid Sussex school should be closed

West Sussex County Council aims to carry out a public consultation into whether Twineham Primary School should be closed.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Church of England School, in Church Lane, caters for four to 11-year-olds and has enough space for 105 children. But only 48 are currently on the roll.

On Tuesday (June 24), the council published a notice of proposed decision, which said the numbers are expected to fall to 44 in September, ‘creating a challenging financial position for the school’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacquie Russell, cabinet member for children, young people & learning, is expected to announce by September whether a consultation will go ahead.

Twineham Primary School. Image: GoogleMaps

Should it do so, it will be held during the autumn term, asking for opinions about the school being closed from the end of the 2025/26 academic year.

A council spokesman said: “Should a decision be taken to close the school, all children would be offered alternative schools at their catchment schools depending on parental preference and the availability of places.”

The school has been approached for comment.