Puddleducks of Liss sold to Single Steps Nurseries
Operating across two sites, the setting is registered for 35 children and offers full day care from birth to five-year-olds, as well as an after-school club. There is also growth scope to reinstate a popular breakfast club and holiday play scheme, for which the setting remains registered for up to 50 children.
The nursery is housed in a spacious, two-storey building in a strong commuter location near the A3 with its own mainline train station. Well-presented throughout, the setting benefits from a secure rear outdoor play area and generous internal space across both floors.
The client instructed Redwoods Dowling Kerr to facilitate a discreet sale, attracting immediate interest. The deal was managed by Stephanie Quinn, Sales Negotiator for Childcare and Education, who identified Single Steps Nurseries Ltd – a growing operator keen to develop the setting’s full potential with a hands-on approach – as the ideal buyer.
Stephanie said: “It was a pleasure to assist in the sale of this well-loved village nursery. The business has huge potential for growth and I wish both parties every success in the future.”