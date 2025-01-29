Pulborough footballers are regional finalists in the Sussex primary schools contest
Having won the Central Area league at Tanbridge House in the autumn, the boys were looking to go one further against the top teams from around the county.
They got the perfect start with a 1-0 win against Tollgate Junior School, courtesy of a bullet header from Noah J. This was followed by back-to-back 0-0 draws before the boys recorded their second 1-0 victory of the afternoon against Crawley Down.
Some heroic defending and a string of great saves from Rex E ensured the boys remained unbeaten in the fifth game against Battle and Langton with another 0-0 draw.
They returned to winning ways with a 1-0 win over Bishop Tufnell before a much-needed break. Despite going a goal behind early in their match against Balfour, the boys fought back to secure a 1-1 draw before finishing the day with a 1-0 victory over Thomas A Becket.
Scenes of jubilation followed the announcement of St Mary's as the winners – and the boys will now represent Sussex in the regional finals.
"This is an amazing achievement with superb teamwork and resilience from a very special group of footballers. We are very proud of them all," said Dan Coomber, their coach. "Their journey continues and we wish them the best of luck in the next round."
Well done to the whole squad - Olly G (captain), Toby H, Rex E, Jack B, Freddie B, Noah J, Eric K, Seb H, Oscar D.