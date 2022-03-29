Pumpkin Patch Day Nursery in Worthing has been rated outstanding by Ofsted following its first inspection

The nursery has been operating in St Botolphs Road, Worthing, since March, 2018, Pumpkin Patch Nurseries bought Maple Lodge Day Nursery.

Since becoming part of the Pumpkin Patch family, the team at Worthing has been on a journey to embrace a new ethos – Pumpkin Patch is inspired by the world-renowned Reggio Emilia approach and Scandinavian Forest Schools, with each child viewed as competent, curious, and full of knowledge and possibilities.

Area manager Denise Franklintook part in an international study tour and visited the schools and pre-schools of Reggio Emilia in Italy in 2019.

She said: “I am so extremely proud of the team at Worthing. Their passion and dedication are inspirational, and it is a pleasure to work with such wonderful educators.

“I am looking forward to re-commencing our professional visits to Reggio Emilia to continue to develop our knowledge and our connections.”

Sammi Bocutt, the manager of the Worthing branch, added: “It was amazing to be able to share our nursery with Ofsted and I am so pleased with the outcome.

“We wanted to create an environment where children can reach their potential, be safe and have a great time.