Pupils at Fernhurst Primary School celebrate World Book Day

The children dressed up as vocabulary rather than a book character; they also enjoyed visits during the week from an author, an illustrator, a poet and a storyteller.

Pupils and staff at Fernhurst Primary School, near Haslemere, part of the University of Chichester Academy Trust, celebrated World Book Day with a vocabulary dress up theme.

The pupils enjoyed the day which was all about encouraging a love of books and reading.

The school had visits this week from author Timothy Knapman, illustrator Harriett Russell and poet Stewart Henderson, who spoke to the children about their work.

Fernhurst also organised a “cuddle up with a book” family reading event, which was much appreciated by families.

Pupils were delighted to take part in some storytelling workshops, run by Happily Ever After, which aim to bring stories to life.

The theme of World Book Day this year is “Read Your Way,” encouraging children to explore reading in their own way, making it a fun and personal experience.

Jennifer Thornton, head teacher of Fernhurst Primary School, part of the University of Chichester Academy Trust, said: “We had a fantastic time for World Book Day this year, with pupils enjoying dressing up.

“We hope the day will encourage our children to develop a love of reading that will stay with them throughout their whole lives.”

World Book Day is a charity working to promote reading for pleasure and ensure every child has access to books. This year’s celebrations aimed to break down the perception that reading is a chore and instead highlighted how reading can be an enjoyable, social, and rewarding experience.