Pupils learn den building skills in the woods near their school
Children at Fernhurst Primary School in West Sussex have had great fun in the local woods building dens together.
The pupils from all year groups at Fernhurst Primary took part in the outdoor sessions, run by Laura’s Explorers over the course of the past two weeks, getting to experience the great British outdoors.
The children were put into teams and their task was to make a dry, safe den for a soft toy.
They began by collecting large sticks for the main structure of the den and then found as many large leaves as possible to make the shelters dry and warm.
When they had finished, they walked around and looked at the dens that everyone had made and shared what went well and how they could improve next time.
The children loved spending time outdoors, using their hands and all their senses to explore the nature around them.
Jennifer Thornton, Headteacher at Fernhurst Primary School, which is part of the University of Chichester Academy Trust, said: “We would like to say a big thank you to Laura for providing the amazing den building experiences that each class has had over the past two weeks.
“It has been lovely to see the children engage with their outdoor environment in such a positive way and develop important teamwork skills whilst having fun.”