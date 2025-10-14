Pupils’ pets invited into West Sussex primary school for special annual event
The furry friend-focused event at St Wilfrid’s Catholic Primary School in Angmering – overseen by the school’s Deacon, Tony Kinal – was held to celebrate the important role pets play in our lives.
The event coincided with the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals. Communities and churches around the world pay homage to St. Francis on this special day, and animals are always invited along.
During his blessing, Deacon Tony shared the story of St Francis, before praying for the pets and sprinkling them with holy water.
He said: “Pets are tremendous companions, and it is wonderful to be able to celebrate them today. They’ve all been very well-behaved.”
Alongside a classroom of excitable dogs, the school’s own guinea pigs, Winnie and Freda, also received a blessing.
Children learn valuable skills by caring for pets, so the students at St. Wilfrid’s regularly spend time with Winnie and Freda, the two smallest members of the school community.
The “Blessing of the Pets” is an annual event at St. Wilfrid’s. In the past, it has attracted all manner of animal companions, from rabbits to tortoises.
For more information about St Wilfrid’s Catholic Primary School, there is an open day on Thursday, 23 October, or visit www.stwilfridsangmering.co.uk.