Pupils thrive at Northiam Church of England Primary School and Nursery, inspection finds

Northiam Church of England Primary School and Nursery, part of the Diocese of Chichester Academy Trust, is proud to celebrate a glowing inspection report. The report states that pupils are thriving in this friendly and welcoming village school, where the core values of fellowship, trust, thankfulness, compassion, humility, and courage are actively embedded into everyday learning, creating a safe and nurturing environment for all.

The school has earned recognition for its welcoming environment, strong academic foundation, and commitment to inclusion, especially for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

Inspectors praised the innovative approach to learning. One of the standout features highlighted in the inspection is the school’s ‘Friday Focus’ initiative. This creative programme enriches the curriculum by providing pupils with the opportunity to participate in unique extracurricular activities such as horse riding, windsurfing, and community projects. These diverse experiences not only broaden pupils’ horizons but also inspire future career aspirations, fostering skills and passions beyond the classroom.

Pupils get off to a strong start

Having Fun in the Mud Kitchen at Forest School at Northiam C of E Primary School

The school has strengthened its foundation with the addition of a new Nursery, ensuring that children get off to a strong start in their educational journey. The early years provides rich, accessible learning experiences for all children, with thoughtful adaptations for pupils with SEND. This has been particularly beneficial for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), who are quickly identified and provided with the tailored support they need to feel valued and included in the school community.

Headteacher, Mrs. Julia Bray, said: “We’re incredibly proud of the opportunities we offer through ‘Friday Focus,’ which allows our pupils to explore new activities that enrich their learning and personal growth. Whether it’s performing or giving back to the community, these experiences help our pupils develop valuable skills and a sense of responsibility, while building lasting memories.”

Chair of Governors, Judith Koral, said: “We are so proud of our school community. We are pleased that the inspection could see that parents and carers are an integral part of school life and that they feel fully included in the educational journey of their children. We have a strong focus on academic excellence, pupil well-being, and community involvement."

CEO of the Diocese of Chichester Academy Trust, Mr. Mark Talbot, said: “Northiam’s focus on a well-rounded education is truly exceptional. The ‘Friday Focus’ programme exemplifies the school’s dedication to providing an enriching experience for pupils that goes far beyond traditional classroom learning. We are excited to see the continued success of this initiative as part of the school’s broader mission to nurture well-rounded, confident young people.”

Children enjoying Farm school at Northiam C of E Primary School

Northiam Church of England Primary School and Nursery continues to foster a positive, inclusive, and dynamic learning environment where every pupil is encouraged to thrive. With its unique approach to education, the school remains a beacon of excellence in the local community.

For more information, contact: Northiam C of E Primary School - Home