Raising standards results in huge rise in academic outcomes at Ark Alexandra Academy

Students at Ark Alexandra Academy in Hastings have significantly improved their GCSE grades this summer.

Highlights include: - The proportion of students passing English and Mathematics has risen by a record 13%. - Disadvantaged students and those with SEND saw even greater improvements of 16% and 17% respectively. - A-Level results published last week placed the school in the top 10% nationally. The school is expected to be one of the standout successes in East Sussex and amongst the most improved in the whole of the UK.

This comes after a recent transformation at Ark Alexandra Academy. The school has implemented bold measures to raise standards for uniform and behaviour, most notably by banning mobile phones.

The introduction of a new rewards programme has made punctuality and homework a priority, with extra trips as incentives. Additionally, the new smaller campus model, launched in September 2024, has created a more bespoke and supportive learning environment.

Ark Alexandra GCSE Results Day 2025

Rhys Spiers, Executive Principal said: “We are so proud of our students. These results mean that many more than ever before will be going on to their chosen post 16-destinations.

"Ark Alexandra Academy has seen a significant uplift in academic outcomes across all measures this summer. These results coincide with a marked improvement in student attendance. Our students have embraced the new higher standards, and it’s wonderful to see the impact of the work we have been undertaking.

"We are particularly proud of our SEND and disadvantaged students, who have made even more progress than other groups.

"A huge congratulations and thank you to all our students, staff and parents who have backed the improvements we have made. We know there is even more to come from our wonderful students, and we look forward to continuing this exciting journey to transform education in Hastings”.

Ark Alexandra GCSE Results Day 2025

Individual successes included:

Alise Petersone: achieved eight grade 9s, a grade 8 and a grade 7

Sam Rodrigues: achieved five grade 9s, and four grade 8s

Scarlett Musson: achieved two grade 9s and seven grade 8s

Blake Connor: achieved two grade 9s, six grade 8s and a grade 7

We would also like to recognise the following students for making outstanding progress:

Freya Crouch: achieved three grade 9s, two grade 8s, a grade 7, a grade 6, and a Distinction.

Vitalijs Sveds: achieved three grade 7s and four grade 6s.

Michael Broughton: achieved a grade 8, seven grade 7s, and two grade 6s

Daniel Hoffman who achieved a grade 7, two grade 6s and two Distinction grades.

Ark Alexandra GCSE Results Day 2025

Some 35% of students who attend the Academy are from disadvantaged backgrounds (in receipt of the Pupil Premium Grant) and 14% receive SEN support, higher than national figures of 25.7% and 13.6% respectively.

Ark Alexandra Academy will be hosting open days on the following dates:

Open evening at William Parker campus – 5-7pm, Wednesday 8 October 2025

Open evening at Helenswood campus – 5-7pm, Wednesday 15 October 2025

Open morning – 10.30-11.15am, Thursday 25 September 2025

Open morning - 10.30-11.15am, Tuesday 30 September 2025

Open morning - 10.30-11.15am, Thursday 2 October 2025

Open morning - 10.30-11.15am, Tuesday 21 October 2025.

For more information or to register please visit https://arkalexandra.org/admissions/secondary