Ratton School celebrates an outstanding student success - a prestigious scholarship to Wycombe Abbey International School in China!

Ratton School is thrilled to announce that one of their Year 11 learners and leavers of 2025, Amelia-Rose Willmott, has been awarded a two-year fully funded scholarship to live and study at Wycombe Abbey International School in China, following a rigorous application process that showcased her dedication and hard work in Modern Foreign Languages (MFL); specifically Mandarin.

Amelia, who applied earlier this year through the esteemed Mandarin Excellence Programme (MEP), undertook a series of challenging assessments including an IQ test, individual and family interviews, and the submission of her Mandarin accomplishments since joining Ratton School in Year 7. In addition, Ratton provided comprehensive references from the school’s Headteacher and teachers, demonstrating her excellence in her chosen A-Level subjects: Music, Physics, and Mandarin, something that the school were proud to do to support the prestigious application.

The scholarship covers all tuition fees, accommodation, meals, and two flights to China for each year of her study - a remarkable opportunity for Amelia and proud moment for her family and school, a true testament to her hard work and achievement.

Amelia is not just an outstanding student in Mandarin, Music, and Physics; she also excels within her studies of GCSE PE and volunteers her time teaching swimming to children. Her diverse talents embody the values of #TeamRatton and reflect the broad curriculum offered at Ratton School.

For more information about Ratton School and their broad and inclusive curriculum, check them out here : https://ratton.co.uk/curriculum/modern-foreign-languages/

Mr. Tyskerud, Teacher and Curriculum Lead for the MFL Department, expressed his pride in Amelia’s accomplishments:

“We are incredibly proud of Amelia-Rose's achievements since she joined us at Ratton five years ago, having never learned Mandarin before. She has since excelled in her studies, passing the GCSE Mandarin exam and earning the HSK 3 Mandarin Proficiency qualification.

Her involvement in various projects, including hosting Chinese pupils and participating in intensive study courses, showcases her commitment to academic excellence.”

Amelia pictured outside of Ratton School.

In an interview with the trust’s PR/Comms Lead (Lucie Hamblin, South Downs Learning Trust), Amelia shared her excitement and journey thus far, leading up to this incredible achievement:-

“I’m really looking forward to heading off to Wycombe Abbey International School in China. It’s going to open many doors for my future. Studying Mandarin, music, and drama at Wycombe is a chance to connect with talented people and immerse myself in China’s rich cultural traditions. Overall, it’s a chance to connect with talented people, experience life in a new way, and prepare for the studies I want to continue in University.

The idea of applying for the scholarship first came from my amazing Mandarin teacher, Mr. Tyskerud. He encouraged me to aim high and give it a shot - and I’m so glad I did!

It all started back in Year 10 when we took our mock exams. For Mandarin, we took the HSK 3 exam, which I passed and needed in order to apply. In Year 11, I filled out an application form with my achievements and exam results. A few weeks later, I was invited to take an IQ test with the other candidates, and then I made it through to the interview stage.

A few weeks after that, my mum handed me a letter at home congratulating me on getting the scholarship, ending the afternoon in lots of tears and smiles. Soon after, we had a meeting with the other four scholars and their parents, and we spoke to the Wycombe Abbey team and some past scholars about their experience. It was a long process overall with a lot of waiting, but it was all worth it.

If it hadn’t been for Mr Tyskerud, I wouldn’t have even considered applying. I owe him a huge thank you, and I look forward to sharing my experiences with everyone back at Ratton.”

What an incredible achievement for Amelia, and a testament to Ratton’s language team. Amelia represents the spirit of Ratton School and serves as an inspiration to current and prospective students. Good luck to her and well done #TeamRatton!

The Mandarin Excellence Programme gives pupils an unprecedented opportunity when it comes to language learning. The programme is funded by the Department for Education and delivered by the IOE, UCL’s Faculty of Education and Society in partnership with the British Council.

Mandarin is the most widely spoken language in the world and is recognised as a valuable skill for young people in the UK to acquire. Research by the British Council found that Mandarin is the second most important foreign language for the UK’s influence on the global stage.

Ratton learners studying Mandarin spend an average of eight hours a week studying the language to help them reach a high level of language ability. This is significantly more time than most schools spend on languages education and something that Ratton is proud to partake in.