Ratton School celebrates learner achievements on GCSE results day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A big well done to all of our #TeamRatton 2024 leavers, it has been a pleasure to celebrate with you all today and welcome you back into school ready to collect your results.

Mr Peevers, Headteacher, said: "We are immensely proud of all our 2024 Year 11 leavers here at Ratton who sat GCSEs earlier this year, and it is fantastic to share in their collective success after the challenges they faced due to the pandemic in their earlier years with us. They have shown resilience and tenacity in meeting this challenge and securing their next steps on their educational journey.

"We would like to highlight some of our top attainers who scored the highest grades across a range of subjects, including Sophie Brook, Darek Czyzewski, Anna-Maria Cosci and Larissa Starkey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Ghalia Kanawati, Harry Orbell, Rojin Fatah and Matylda Furmanska were among the students who had made the most progress from their starting points in Year 7 to their results today.

Results Day Celebrations

"We wish all of our learners the best of luck in the next stage of their journey beyond Ratton School and look forward to hearing all about their future success.

"As ever, it is always a pleasure to share our learner achievements with our community, be it present or past, so we do hope to hear more of their successes ready to share with our current and prospective learners in the not too distant future. Good luck once again to our 2024 leavers, we shall miss you all!"

Good luck to our #LeaversOf2024, please do stay in touch. Wishing you all the very best for your next educational chapter and/or careerpaths, you've got this! We can't wait to welcome all of our current #TeamRatton learners back in September and welcome our new Year 7 students, who will begin their secondary school journey with us very soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A final well done goes out to all students across our county who received their results today, we hope you all had the chance to celebrate with your respective families, friends and school teachers, from all of us here at Ratton (part of the South Downs Learning Trust).

GCSE Results Day

For Open Events 2024 at Ratton, visit their website : www.ratton.co.uk , their open evening and morning tours will begin middle of September. Save the date!

Details on their website and social media platforms.