Ratton School, Eastbourne, football team pictures 2025 - who can you spot?

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 8th Apr 2025, 17:35 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2025, 17:40 BST
Ratton School, Eastbourne, supplied these great pictures of their 2025 football teams.

Can you spot any faces do you recognise?

Ratton School Year 8 B team

1. Ratton School Year 8 B team.jpg

Ratton School Year 8 B team Photo: Ratton School Year 8 B team

Ratton School Under 14 B Girls

2. Ratton School Under 14 B Girls Football.jpeg

Ratton School Under 14 B Girls Photo: Ratton School Under 14 B Girls

Ratton School Yr 7 Girls

3. Ratton School Yr 7 Girls Team.jpeg

Ratton School Yr 7 Girls Photo: Ratton School Yr 7 Girls

Ratton School Yr 8

4. Ratton School Yr 8.jpeg

Ratton School Yr 8 Photo: Ratton School Yr 8

