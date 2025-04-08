Can you spot any faces do you recognise?
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
1. Ratton School Year 8 B team.jpg
Ratton School Year 8 B team Photo: Ratton School Year 8 B team
2. Ratton School Under 14 B Girls Football.jpeg
Ratton School Under 14 B Girls Photo: Ratton School Under 14 B Girls
3. Ratton School Yr 7 Girls Team.jpeg
Ratton School Yr 7 Girls Photo: Ratton School Yr 7 Girls
4. Ratton School Yr 8.jpeg
Ratton School Yr 8 Photo: Ratton School Yr 8
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.