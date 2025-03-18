Ratton School hosts annual East Sussex Schools Careers Fair during National Careers Week

This event, coordinated and run by Mrs Janine Peters Assistant Headteacher at Ratton, showcases the commitment of Ratton School, part of the South Downs Learning Trust, in providing an extensive careers programme that equips not only their own students, but those locally, for their future pathways.

Throughout the week commencing March 3rd, #TeamRatton engaged its students in a series of informative assemblies led by Mrs. Peters and supported by core staff. These year group gatherings set an inspiring tone for the week, prompting students to reflect on their next steps following their education at Ratton, ready for life beyond.

Specialised events such as the #iCan event, designed specifically for students with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), along with a dedicated #TeamYear9 Careers event, further enriched the students' experience that allowed for broader access to these type of conversations and preparations, not just limiting #Careers to those older students across Years 10 and those embarking on GCSEs this year in Year 11.

The highlight of the week though, was the highly anticipated ‘East Sussex Schools Careers Fair’, which attracted over 1,200 students from various schools across Eastbourne. How amazing is that!

ThisFREE(many such events are at a cost to schools) local event provided students with invaluable opportunities to interact with a diverse range of exhibitors, including local colleges, universities, apprenticeship providers and businesses spanning multiple sectors. The Sports Park on Cross Levels Way served as an ideal venue, fostering an environment of excitement and enthusiasm among the young attendees. Well done #TeamRatton #EdwardsVac #ESCG & #Bexhill6thForm!

Exhibitors were present to discuss a wide array of courses and apprenticeship opportunities, ensuring that students received comprehensive information about potential career pathways.

The hands-on and interactive nature of many stands allowed students to gain real insights into the professional world, making the experience both educational and engaging.

Mrs. Peters expressed her pride in the community's support for the event, telling us:

"This event is testament to the wonderful support we have for our young people of the town. Everyone has been able to exhibit and attend for free; this is something I’m hugely proud of, especially with funds for schools being so saturated in the current climate.

A huge THANK YOU to our trust community champions, their ongoing commitment to our programme is greatly appreciated not only by Ratton, but to our town’s young people.

Until next year…"

Mr Murphy, Executive Headteacher for SDLT, said: "I am incredibly proud to reflect on the success of this year’s East Sussex Careers Fair. A heartfelt thank you to Mrs. Peters for her unwavering dedication and hard work in leading Ratton’s careers programme and support in strengthening our trust partners.

"We are also grateful to East Sussex College and Bexhill 6th Form College for their invaluable partnership, which has contributed significantly to the fair's success. This event showcases the strength of our local community, highlighting the collaborative spirit among our trust partnerships and, of course, the town’s young people.

"Together, we are not just providing opportunities but also inspiring local young people to envision and achieve their future pathways.

"Here at SDLT we continue to #AchieveSuccessTogether with pride. Watch this space for future SDLT events and partnerships locally.”

The success of the Careers Fair exemplifies the collaborative efforts of South Downs Learning Trust, together with other local schools, businesses, further educational institutions, and community members, all dedicated to nurturing the future of Eastbourne's youth.

Mrs Peters is already planning next year’s event, details below.

East Sussex Schools Careers Fair will return for a 5thyear on Thursday 12thMarch 2026. We are already taking bookings from schools and exhibitors. If you are interested in attending, please email [email protected], who can provide more information.

#TeamRatton are looking for further sponsorship to enable more students to attend for FREE by providing coach travel. Are you a local business? Would you like to support the young people of our town, are you able to sponsor next year’s event and offer support with coach funding? If so, get in touch ([email protected] o [email protected], SDLT Website details below.

For more information about the South Downs Learning Trust and how you can join their community, check out their WEBSITE HERE: www.sdlt.org.uk. For more information about Ratton School’s extensive Careers Programme or to find out how you can support us, check the WEBSITE HERE: www.ratton.co.uk.

1 . Contributed East Sussex Careers Fair 2025, the FREE local student careers fair in Eastbourne. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed East Sussex Careers Fair 2025, the FREE local student careers fair in Eastbourne. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed East Sussex Careers Fair 2025, the FREE local student careers fair in Eastbourne. Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed East Sussex Careers Fair 2025, the FREE local student careers fair in Eastbourne. Photo: Submitted