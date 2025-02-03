Ratton School proudly reflects on this year's school production - ‘A Night At The Musicals'!

Ratton School proudly reflects on a triumphant conclusion to 'A Night At The Musicals', with the final curtain drawing on last week’s shows. This whole school production was a spectacular showcase that captivated their sell-out audiences and celebrated the extraordinary talent of over 200 of their partaking learners.

The production, which ran from 22nd to 24th January at the town's historical theatre The Royal Hippodrome in Eastbourne, left a lasting impression on its school community, highlighting the dedication and hard work of #TeamRatton's remarkable students and ever-passionate Performing Arts team.

After months of preparation filled with creativity, energy (and just the right amount of drama behind the scenes!), this school production clearly stands as a testament to the resilience and commitment of the school's incredible cast.

Mrs Vikki Potten, Curriculum Leader Drama at Ratton, said to her students: -

Acts included, 'Hamilton'

"What an extraordinary journey we've been on together! Words cannot express how incredibly proud we are of every single one of you.

From the very first rehearsal to those spine-tingling performances, you have shown professionalism beyond your years, insane levels of talent, and an unwavering commitment to bringing this show to life. You have all achieved something truly magical.

Thank you for your hard work, dedication, and for reminding us all why we love theatre so much! This production will be remembered not just for its glittering performances but for the heart and soul that each of you poured into it."

This year marked Ratton's largest cast to date - a 200 strong ensemble - with each student contributing their unique talents to create a show to remember and be proud of. Their passion, discipline, and teamwork made this production a celebration of the arts and the school is immensely proud of their achievements.

Acts included, 'Evan Hansen'

Mr Gavin Peevers, Headteacher of Ratton School said-

'Every year I have to reach for new superlatives to describe just how enjoyable our shows are, and the talent and commitment that our young people and staff demonstrate.

Our virtues of creativity, effort and teamwork were vividly brought to life on the Royal Hippodrome stage last week. Congratulations to all on a fantastic show!'

Mr Paul Murphy, Executive Headteacher of the trust, South Downs Learning Trust, said:-

Acts included, 'Mary Poppins'

“I am absolutely blown away by what I’ve just witnessed tonight. The performances were simply outstanding! The talent, the energy, and the sheer passion on that stage were remarkable. Every single student gave it their all, and the result was a truly breathtaking show.

What really stood out was the professionalism and confidence of our performers. From the powerful solos to the incredible ensemble numbers, it was clear just how much hard work had gone into this production. The atmosphere in the auditorium was electric, and you could feel the pride and excitement from both the cast and the audience.

What made this evening even more special was seeing both Trust schools come together to create something so spectacular. The collaboration between students and staff across our schools was inspiring, and it’s a real testament to the strength of our Trust community.

I want to say a huge thank you to our dedicated staff who have worked tirelessly to bring this show to life, and to the families and friends who have supported our students every step of the way. Tonight has been a perfect example of what makes this school and our Trust so special – talent, teamwork, and a real sense of community.”

Acts included, 'The Greatest Showman'

Parent quote:-

“My daughter has always loved musical theatre from a young age, but having the opportunity to perform as part of such a big cast in a theatre setting has grown and cemented this love. Thank you all for making it such a special experience.”

My son has absolutely loved every moment, I think especially the relationships that have been forged. Our son told us that the older children across the year groups were really kind and nice to the Year 7s, which is lovely to hear and a testament to them. We feel that the teachers in the department go above and beyond to make the shows as special as they can for the children. Well done to you all.”

Student quotes:-

“I enjoyed making new friends the most. In every musical I’ve done I have always felt so included. I also love the overall atmosphere of show week, the teachers always make sure we have good fun whilst working hard.”

“I love how much of a community we’ve built in the cast, everyone knows and helps each other and I think NATM was very beneficial for not only the year 5s and 7s getting to know the teachers and students at Ratton but also for students to make new friends and grow an interest in performing arts.”

Acts included, 'Six'

A final special recognition goes to the school's Year 11 student choreographers, whose leadership and creativity shone brightly during the production. Their ability to adapt and inspire their younger peers was evident, and the school recognises their efforts and congratulates them all.

Additionally, Ratton acknowledges the talent and hard work of the young performers from the trust's junior school, Ocklynge Juniors, who brought an infectious energy to the ‘Matilda’ piece, that delighted the audience and added an extra layer of joy to the show.

South Downs Learning Trust is very proud of its student body and its offerings within Performing Arts across their family of schools. For a trust that centres itself around ‘collaboration’ and whose mission is ‘Achieving Success Together’, this show certainly delivered that message. Well done to them all.

As Ratton reflects on the success of show week and as they continue to celebrate the achievements of their students, we are reminded of the power of the Arts. An outlet that nurtures creativity, confidence and camaraderie amongst our young people.

This showcase has demonstrated what can be achieved when talent meets opportunity, and the school should be proud to continue its legacy as local leaders in Performing Arts within the education setting.

The departments work has also been recognised by the National School Theatre Awards, which is a prestigious ceremony dedicated to honouring outstanding school productions. Celebrating talent and acknowledging the dedication behind these productions, it is an honour for Ratton to be nominated within two categories, including ‘Best Musical 2025’ and ‘Best Ensemble 2025’.

Well done #TeamRatton! We wish you the best of luck within your nominations.

A final 'thank you' from the Ratton team, who wish to acknowledge everyone who has supported this year's production. This includes their dedicated staff across the school (particularly Mrs Potten, Mr Stocker, Mr Kearsey & Miss Hughes) to the Ocklynge senior leadership team and Year 5 teachers, Ratton's ever supportive families and, of course, their enthusiastic audience members from across the Eastbourne community.

To local #CommunityChampions of Ratton and this year's sponsors of the production, #CTA (Ceramic Tile Associates - https://cta-tiling.co.uk/), #BexhillCollege (https://www.bexhillcollege.ac.uk/) and the #RotaryClub of Eastbourne (https://www.rotary-ribi.org/clubs/homepage.php?ClubID=711). The school wishes to say a final ‘thank you’ to you for your ongoing support of their young people. Also, to the staff at The Royal Hippodrome for their ongoing support and for allowing the school to showcase at such a special setting and locally renowned stage.

For more information on Ratton's Performing Arts curriculum and learning opportunities across their school, CHECK OUT THEIR WEBSITE HERE : https://ratton.co.uk/curriculum/drama/.

You can also read last year's 'Performing Arts at Ratton' BLOG LINK HERE (written during last year's production of 'Fame', January 2024) : rattonschooleastbourne.wordpress.com/2024/01/18/blog-performing-arts-at-teamratton/

We can’t wait to see what next year’s production will be but, for now, ‘that’s a wrap’ from #TeamRatton!