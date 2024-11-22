Ratton Sports Leaders host local primary school cross country event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last week was a big week for our #TeamRatton Year 8 Sports Leaders, who welcomed - a whopping - 14 local primary schools into Ratton! This event was all in the name of #CrossCountry and the continued promotion of being active and encouraging a healthy lifestyle amongst children, at their first Sports Leader event this academic year.

It was the perfect conditions for running, crisp and sunny, ready for the young visitors from across Years 5 and 6 (aged 9 to 11 years old) to tackle two laps of Ratton’s large field in this local schools Cross Country event. Our visiting children did an amazing job and represented their respective schools fantastically.

As ever, Ratton Sports Leaders did themselves proud and acted as perfect ambassadors for their school. Their roles at the event included acting as Motivators, Marshalls on the course, sign in officials and equipment organisers! Ratton students embodied the school’s values and took responsibility. At one point throughout the course, some of the primary school children were struggling to complete the last leg of the course so Ratton’s Year 8 #SportsLearders sprang into action and ran alongside to help them complete the course. What wonderful ambassadors for Ratton and examples set to their younger visiting children.

Ratton students demonstrated impeccable behaviour, fantastic leadership and organisational skills and were most helpful when collecting equipment at the end of the event. A big shout-out and WELL DONE to them all, they have done themselves (and us all!) proud.

On your marks, get set......

The Sports Leadership program at Ratton, mentored and organised each year by Mrs Jane Upton (teacher of PE at Ratton), is hugely popular locally and provided several opportunities throughout the school year for children to come into Ratton (or visited at their own school) to take part and enjoy several sporting enrichment days and activities. Ratton are proud to offer this program, which supports curriculum based learning within PE and provides students the chance to further enhance leadership skills and opportunities outside of the classroom. Working with local schools and leaders in education, embodies the trust’s vision for #AchievingSuccessTogether and their sense of community and collaboration, all for the continued enrichment of our local young people.

Mrs Upton said:-

“Another fantastic event lead by our Sports Leaders at Ratton. This was the first for this Year 8 group and, as expected, they have demonstrated all of the virtues we encourage and proudly promote to our learners here at Ratton, including responsibility, respect, teamwork, effort and compassion.

They have done themselves and #TeamRatton proud. I look forward to watching them all progress this academic year and welcoming more local primary schools into school very soon, our continued collaboration and support from local schools is greatly appreciated.”

GO!

Next up! Sports Leaders at #TeamRatton will be welcoming, on Thursday 5th December, learners from local infant school, Motcombe, and their #TeamYear2 children (aged 6 to 7) for an enrichment trampoline morning. Watch this space!

Shout-out and WELL DONE goes to our brilliant local primaries (listed below), thank you all for coming and taking part. The children did an amazing job, the Ratton team hope they enjoyed themselves and loved welcoming the children into school all in the name of sport and keeping active!

Gildredge

Stafford

#TeamRatton Year 8 Sports Leaders

Pevensey and Westham

Shinewater

Polegate

Ocklynge

They're off!

Tolgate

Stone Cross

St Johns Mead

Heron Park

Bourne

Langney

Cavendish

Willingdon