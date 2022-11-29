Edit Account-Sign Out
My First Class 2022

Reception classes 2022: Photos of Chichester, Bognor Regis, Midhurst and Petworth area children who started school this year

We’re celebrating the children who started at school in September this year by publishing reception class photographs.

By Bex Bastable
37 minutes ago
Updated 29th Nov 2022, 2:28pm

Our gallery features dozens of pictures of children attending schools in the Chichester, Bognor Regis, Midhurst and Petworth areas.

We will also be publishing Nativity photos of children in the reception year group in the coming weeks.

1. Kingsham Primary School, Chichester

Kingsham Primary School, Chichester

Photo: contributed



2. Barnham Primary School

Barnham Primary School

Photo: contributed



3. Bartons Primary School, Bognor

Bartons Primary School, Bognor

Photo: contributed



4.

Bersted Green Primary School

Photo: contributed


MidhurstPetworth