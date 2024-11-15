Record attendance at Bexhill College Open Evenings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bexhill College held its annual Open Evenings to a record attendance of families from across the county this year.

The event is an opportunity for secondary school students deciding where they would like to study in September 2025, and many families left positive feedback on the efforts towards the theming and hosting of such a large-scale event.

This year’s Open Evening was themed around artificial intelligence, with slogans cleverly adapted to the initials ‘A.I.’ which match the College’s ethos: Always Inclusive, Appealingly Immersive, and Accelerating Independence, to name a few. In addition to the usual meetings with curriculum staff, current college students facilitated a variety of AI-themed interactive activities for visitors too.

One parent said: “Staff had such excellent knowledge of their subjects, and all the student helpers engaged well when we asked them questions. Everyone was very friendly, and we were made to feel very welcome."

Another commented on how clean the premises were and that it was: “Great to see current students performing in the refectory, as well as speaking to such passionate teaching staff."