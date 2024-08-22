Red Balloon Worthing celebrates first ever GCSE results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Red Balloon Worthing is a specialist school for young people who have self-excluded from mainstream education due to anxiety, bullying or other social and emotional needs.

The Centre opened in September 2022 with just five learners initially and quickly reached full capacity within six months of opening.

Head of Centre, Kim Anderson, is thrilled with the exam results from the first Year 11 cohort at Red Balloon Worthing.

"Many of our young people had not been in mainstream education for several years before they joined us. Several learners were already 15 years old when they began their journey at Red Balloon Worthing. It is truly remarkable that they have achieved such fantastic results and it is testament to the amazing staff and volunteers that go above and beyond to support our learners."

It was celebrations all round at Red Balloon Worthing.

Notable achievements are from Josh who was awarded grade 7 in three Science GCSEs, Grade 6 in Maths and Grade 5 in English. He also achieved a Grade B in the Extended Project which is normally taken by A Level students.

Other fantastic achievements were by Amelia and Ruby-Mae who were awarded Grade 5s in English Literature GCSE. Esme, a Year 10 learner, was awarded her Higher Project qualification. Parent,Charlie Mitchell, said "I am beyond proud of my daughter's achievements. Thanks to everyone at Red Balloon Worthing for all their support".

Overall results for the Centre were 75% grades 4-9 and 100% pass rates in other qualifications such as Higher Project, Arts Award Silver and Bronze and Science ELC.