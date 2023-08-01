The Regis School is to receive £620,000 from West Sussex County Council to expand its dining facilities.

The need for the expansion arose after the secondary school agreed to take on a ‘bulge’ class of 30 youngsters from September in order to meet demand for places.

With extra students comes the need for extra infrastructure at the school, which is run by the United Learning Academy Trust.

A report from Graham Olway, head of organisation & planning, said: “The demand for places at the school is high and the desire to provide the best possible experience for all students is the key driver for this build.”

The Regis School. (Image: Google Maps)

The money will be taken from Section 106 funds which have been received from developers specifically for creating additional capacity at the school.