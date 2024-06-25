Renovated site at Burgess Hill college now ready to be handed over to school

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The renovated site at Woodlands Meed College in Burgess Hill is now ready to be handed over to the school.

Recent progress on site means the multi-million pound development has taken significant steps forward in the last few weeks and pupils will soon be able to make use of a host of new facilities at the college.

The ambitious project, led by West Sussex County Council, provides new facilities such as a hydrotherapy pool, 12 new classrooms and a two-court sports hall for 100 children with special educational needs and disabilities.

The students will also benefit from new outside spaces for learning and play which will eventually include an all-weather pitch and an outside courtyard and amphitheatre where children can sit together and hold sporting and social events.

The site is now ready for pupils and staff to move into safely. The school will now determine the best time to move into the site based on educational needs and to minimise further disruption for students and staff.

Councillor Jacquie Russell, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Learning and Skills, said: “This is a crucial moment in what has been a very long journey to deliver new facilities at Woodlands Meed.

“We’ve faced many challenges and setbacks along the way, but it is important to now look ahead to the benefits this provision will bring to children with special educational needs and disabilities.

“We appreciate the frustrations of parents, pupils and staff and would like to thank everyone for their continued patience throughout this process.