Residents and councillors celebrate as traffic-free streets scheme outside East Sussex school becomes permanent

Lewes residents and councillors are celebrating after a scheme for ‘traffic-free’ streets outside a school was made permanent.

The scheme, which covers narrow roads near the school’s entrance in Potters Lane, became permanent following a vote.

This means that vehicles are banned from these roads for 30 minutes in the morning and again in the afternoon, while children arrive and leave, unless they belong to residents in streets covered by the scheme.

From left: campaigner Kevin Moore; Graham Clews, Green Party district councillor for Priory ward; Paul Keene, Green Party district councillor for Priory ward; Southover school headteacher Noel Fadden and, on the right, Wendy Maples, Green Party county councillor for Lewes, outside County Hall in Lewes

Green Party county councillor for Lewes Wendy Maples said: “I am delighted that Lewes is the first town in the county to have an officially sanctioned School Street. It is a testament to the unwavering hard work of Lewes Living Streets, parents, headteacher Noel Fadden and local campaigners that this long-awaited health, safety and climate project has finally come to fruition. I’m so pleased to see the large numbers of children who joyfully walk, scoot and cycle to school – and here’s a well-thought out project that has made those numbers grow for both Southover and Western Road primary schools.

“My thanks to everyone who has been involved in the project to protect our children, and encourage active travel, and to the ESCC planning committee who voted unanimously in support.”

Lewes Living Streets campaigner Kevin Moore, who lives on a road in the scheme, said: “The School Street is a win for everyone: school children, parents, Southover school and local residents at the cost of a minor inconvenience.”

Between September 2024 and March 2025, a trial version of the scheme saw most motor vehicles prohibited from entering Potters Lane, The Course and Cleve Terrace during peak drop-off and pick-up times. There was a consultation during this trial and the committee was recommended to make the restrictions permanent through a Traffic Regulation Order (TRO). The consultation received 222 comments in support of the scheme and 14 objections with eight of these objections subsequently withdrawn.

Southover school headteacher Noel Fadden, told the planning meeting that the scheme had been popular with parents, and said more pupils were now walking, cycling and riding their scooters to school.