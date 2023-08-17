Plumpton College said an increasing number of students are achieving ‘fantastic’ results in their level 3 courses, as students receive their A-levels across the UK today (Thursday, August 17).

The college said that all of these are equivalent to three A-levels and will allow students to move on to the next level of study at university or straight into their chosen career in the land and environment sector.

Principal Jeremy Kerswell said: “We are extremely proud of our students’ achievements and wish them all the best in their next steps, whether that’s progressing on to university, taking up an apprenticeship or employment in their chosen career. I’d also like to thank our amazing staff for their continued commitment to our student’s education. Importantly, students gaining qualifications and highly developed skills in the land and environment sector will be at the forefront of the green economy, working in conservation, developing sustainable solutions to meet the needs of a changing world.”

Plumpton College is celebrating student success

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another spokesperson for the college said: “If a career in the land and environment sector appeals either as a school/college leaver or as an adult looking to upskill, retrain there’s still time to apply through clearing for degree courses starting in September. Full details, including information on accommodation, bursaries and student support can be found on their website – www.plumpton.ac.uk/courses/ucas-clearing-2023.”

Plumpton College said 20 per cent of students aged between 16 and 19 received Level 3 BTEC and City & Guilds qualifications (3 A Level equivalent) with an overall pass rate of 95.5 per cent. This, they said, exceeded the national average of 93.1 per cent. The 100 per cent pass rates were in Agriculture, Blacksmithing and Metalworking, Equine Management, Forestry and Arboriculture.