Retired doctor’s photography project unpacks British Empire’s echoes at University of Brighton exhibition

A retired NHS paediatrician turned university student is shedding new light on the enduring impact of the British Empire at a University of Brighton exhibition.

Seventy-year-old Simon Roth spent nearly four-decades working as a paediatrician with the NHS before deciding to explore his long-held interest in image storytelling by enrolling for an master’s degree in Photography at Brighton. For his final project, he set off to understand today’s framing of class, status and other sociopolitical themes as legacies of Empire – all through the lens of his camera.

This quest took him to several historical sites across Brighton including rare access to the archives at the Royal Pavillion, the results of which he has curated into a series of images currently exhibiting at the MA Show, the final instalment of this year’s University of Brighton Summer Shows series.

The week-long show features the works of postgraduate students from the School of Art and Media and runs until Saturday, 12 July at the University of Brighton’s City campus.

“I’ve always loved photography as well as politics but until now, those two passions had never really come together,” Simon said.

After a 38-year career treating patients on the children’s wards at Barnet General Hospital, Royal Free Hospital and Edgware General Hospital, Simon finally got to nurture these passions in an academic setting following his retirement.

He said: “This project came out of a deep interest I’ve always had in politics, inequality and how global systems power are maintained. I wanted to explore how empire still echoes in our modern world, its architecture, its symbolism, its legacy. Through my photography, I’ve tried to depict the opulence of imperialism without glorifying it. Hopefully, people will walk away reflecting on the weight of history, and not just its aesthetics.”

At 70, Simon is not slowing down, and he wants more people to take up new adventures as they grow older.

He explained: "I wake up every morning with a sense of purpose now, and I don’t think I’d have that if I hadn’t enrolled on this course. It’s not just the structure it’s the stimulation, the challenge, the people, the thinking. I feel more engaged with the world than I have in years. This has reminded me that there’s always more to learn, more to create, more to be excited about. And that, I think, is the real gift of lifelong learning."

Fergus Heron, course leader for MA Photography at the University of Brighton, said: "Simon brings a wealth of experience into his artistic practice. His project thoughtfully interrogates the legacy of empire through a lens that is both critical and poetic, with careful attention to surface detail that challenges viewers’ assumptions. As a former consultant paediatrician turning to photography in his seventies, he embodies the spirit of lifelong learning and creative reinvention. His presence on the course has enriched our community and shown that it's never too late to explore new study opportunities."

The MA Show features projects from students studying for Master of Arts degrees in Fine Art, Graphic Design, Photography and Sequential Design/Illustration. Visitors of the free show will see immersive installations, conceptual pieces, and deeply personal works that speak to the world as it is, and how students want it to be.

Find out more here.