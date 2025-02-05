Revoltingly Brilliant! The Prebendal School's Production of Matilda Jr. Wows Audiences

The Prebendal School has done it again, delivering a truly magical and electrifying performance of Matilda Jr. that has left audiences spellbound. With not one, but two, outstanding casts and over 35 children involved, this production is nothing short of extraordinary.

Mr Collings, the ever-inspiring Head of Music & Performing Arts has once again worked wonders, guiding pupils to produce a performance that is as heart-warming as it is thrilling. Clocking in at over 90 minutes, this ambitious show boasts 10 incredible musical numbers, each executed with precision, passion, and a touch of magic.

With Ms Muscat, Ms Way, and Ms Sewrey stepping into the role of Matilda, the audience is treated to not just one, but three stunning interpretations of Roald Dahl’s iconic character. Every pupil in the cast devoured their roles—Bruce played by Mr Way and Mr Abbott-Barrington would struggle to take a bigger bite out of the spotlight! Their performances bring to life the intelligence, courage, and mischievous charm of the beloved bookworm. Mr Wormwood, played by Mr Gladman and Mr Smith might be skilled at driving dodgy deals, but he can certainly steer a performance in the right direction - even with Mrs Wormwood, played by Miss Elbahei and Mr Michell dancing around.

Of course, no school production is complete without the behind-the-scenes heroes. The pupil tech team has spent hours refining their lighting and sound skills, ensuring each scene is perfectly lit and every song rings out crystal clear. Their dedication and technical mastery rival that of professional theatre crews.

Revolting children

Meanwhile, the props team has gone above and beyond, showcasing their creativity and commitment to sustainability. With extensive research and innovative thinking, they have reused and recycled materials to create a truly eco-friendly set proving that great theatre doesn’t have to come at the expense of the planet. Forget Mr and Mrs Wormwood—this team knows that being clever is cool!

From the toe-tapping ‘Revolting Children’ to the powerful ‘When I Grow Up’, every moment of this production is packed with energy, talent, and sheer theatrical magic. The choreography is sharp, the harmonies are rich, and the storytelling is second to none.

The audience is left gasping at Miss Trunchbull’s terrifying authority, cheering for Matilda’s triumph, and wiping away tears at the show’s most poignant moments (played by Mr Tagoe & Mr Watts). It’s a rollercoaster of emotions that proves just how powerful young performers can be when given the right stage to shine.

The performance was smashing—even Trunchbull couldn’t throw a hammer at it! This isn’t just a school play; it’s a full-blown spectacle. The passion, professionalism, and talent on display rival productions well beyond the classroom. The Prebendal School continues to set the bar high, proving time and time again that the performing arts are thriving. Headteacher, Mrs Napier says ‘I am incredibly proud of our talented, creative and determined pupils. The smiles on their faces show what fun they have had in the process’.

Miss Trunchball, Miss Honey, Mr Wormwood, Mrs Wormwood & Matilda

If you missed it, you missed out—but something tells us this won’t be the last revoltingly brilliant production from The Prebendal School.

