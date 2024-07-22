Rise in commuter students as University of Brighton unveils support package to help with travel cost

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The growing number of young people choosing to live at home while studying for a university degree is a trend that looks set to stay.

As cost-of-living challenges prompt many young people to consider staying local for university study, latest statistics show that one-third (33%) of University of Brighton students come from a home address within 30 miles of the university.

To help students who choose to live at home while studying, the university has unveiled a package of financial support that includes up to £500 towards travel costs for students starting at Brighton this September.

The support, paid as a cash lump sum, is part of the ‘Brighton Boost’ package of funding, support and services designed to help new students get off to the best possible start. In addition to support for commuter students, Brighton Boost includes up to £1,250 towards halls of residence costs for students living on campus, a technology loan scheme for those in need of a laptop, and a £500 bursary for any student eligible to receive the full student loan.

A student cycling along Brighton seafront.

Sarah Lambert, Director of Student Operations and Support at the University of Brighton, said: “Going to university is a great investment, but we know the cost can be a worry. We’ve created the Brighton Boost to help break down the barriers to higher education that some students and their families face.

“In recent years we’ve seen a growing number of students choosing to live at home and travel to and from campus. We believe this is a trend that is here to stay, so we’ve introduced specific financial support for these students alongside help for those who choose to live on campus.”

University of Brighton attracts large numbers of students from across the city and East and West Sussex, working closely with schools and colleges in the region to help students reach their full potential.

A wide range of financial support is on offer for students, with a quarter (24%) of current students qualifying to receive an annual non-repayable cash bursary. This year, that offer has been boosted meaning eligible students could now receive support worth a total of £1,750.

The Brighton Boost 2024 includes:

£1,250 towards halls of residence costs for all eligible students.

for all eligible students. Up to £500 towards travel costs for local and commuter students.

for local and commuter students. £500 University of Brighton Bursary for those eligible to receive the full student loan.

for those eligible to receive the full student loan. Free parking on campus for commuter students with a 45-minute+ journey on public transport.

with a 45-minute+ journey on public transport. Free technology loan scheme for those in need of a laptop.

for those in need of a laptop. New student job hub bringing together job opportunities across the university and with local employers.

Other cash bursaries on offer to Brighton students include the £1,000 Care Leavers’ Bursary and the £1,000 Estranged Students Bursary. Bursaries are all available for each year of study while at Brighton.

Essential support

The university is also proud to provide funding to Brighton Students’ Union (BSU) for the new BSU Essentials initiative which launches on campus in September.

Osasu Atomon, President of Brighton Students’ Union, explains: “BSU Essentials is a brand-new initiative, dedicated to making sure that every student has access to the essentials they need to thrive. Essentials is a judgment-free zone and your go-to resource for free food, household supplies, clothing, personal hygiene products and more.

“We’re also here to help you navigate financial challenges so you can focus on what truly matters – your studies and making the most of your university life.”

In addition to this wide range of support, the university also subsidises food costs in its catering outlets, offering a wide range of value for money produce from complete hot meals to grab and go snack items. Fresh food that hasn’t sold before cafés close doesn’t go to waste, with afternoon reductions and free end-of-day giveaways.