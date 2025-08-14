Roedean bucks national trend as A-level results revealed

Roedean A level students have bucked the UK trend this year by sending close to half its final year A level students on to study scientific subjects at university.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The independent girls’ school is celebrating top grades today (Thursday Aug 14) as A level results were revealed, with a third of all students achieving straight A*-A grades, and more than three quarters being awarded at least one A or A* grade.

And some 43% of the year group will be heading off to read STEM (science, technology, engineering, or maths) at their chosen universities. The national statistic for females applying to STEM subjects is just 26%, based on figures from UCAS, which manages the UK’s undergraduate applications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A large number of the Roedean pupils will go on to study Medicine and Veterinary Medicine – these include twins Hannah and Mairi Duncan, who are both reading Medicine at Sheffield and Oxford respectively, and Flora Mitchell, who will study veterinary medicine at Cambridge.

A level students at Roedean celebrate their grades

Other STEM courses pupils are heading for include Civil Engineering, Sustainable Built Environments, Actuarial Science, and Biochemistry.

Julia Wu, who performed Grieg’s Piano Concerto at the Brighton Festival Fringe, will study Computer Science at Cambridge while Jemima Hambling will study Finance, Accounting and Management at Nottingham University. Haewon Hwang will read Physics with Theoretical Physics at Imperial College, London, and Carrie Yu will read Architecture at Cambridge.

The Creative and Performing Arts have also enjoyed success across five A Levels on offer, with 94% of all results awarded at A* or A grade. Among this number are Alice Trowhill and Fola Jeje, who both have highly-coveted unconditional places to study Fashion at Kingston University.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Galina Baxter, one of the outgoing Heads of School, will study Classical Clarinet at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London, and Twinkie Lock and Mackenzie Lui will both study Architecture and Fine Art at University College London.

Roedean Head Niamh Green said: “Congratulations to our A Level cohort. As individuals, they have achieved fantastic academic results which they will take with them to the next stage of their lives.

"I am incredibly proud that they have done so, while also playing sport, performing on stage, raising money for charity, and being exceptional role-models for the younger girls. I wish them all the very best for the future.”