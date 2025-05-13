Rogate CE Primary School celebrate Ofsted Report
Paul Brown, the Head of School said, "The report is extremely positive and there is so much in it for all members of the school community to be proud of."
The report opens; ‘Pupils are happy and feel safe at this welcoming and inclusive school. Relationships between staff and pupils are positive and warm. Everyone is known, supported and cared for, generating a genuine sense of community.’
Inspectors noted that ‘The school sets high expectations for pupils’ behaviour and learning…. Pupils rise to these expectations, achieve well and are well prepared for the next stage of their education’ and ‘Pupils exhibit exceptionally positive attitudes towards school life.’
Executive Head Teacher David Bertwistle said that “The comment that makes me particularly proud is: ‘Behaviour is exceptional.’”
“The inspector’s parting words to me about what the school needs to improve were ‘keep on doing what you are doing!’”
The full Ofsted report can be viewed from the school’s website Downland Village School Federation - Our School.
Rogate CE Primary School is part of the Downland Village School Federation, along with Rake CE Primary School and Compton & Up Marden CE Primary School.