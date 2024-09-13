Roll up! Roll up! New school term starts at the East Sussex School of Circus Arts

Sussex’s only Big Top circus school, the Hailsham-based East Sussex School of Circus Arts (ESSCA), which runs a wide variety of training courses for all ages, covering key circus performance skills, is pleased to announce the start of its autumn term, which runs from today, 2nd September until 10th October 2024.

“Alongside our wide range of intergenerational circus skills classes, we are now the only educational establishment in the South East of England to offer students the opportunity to study for a BTEC Level 3 qualification in Circus and Performing Arts,” said Renato Pires, Founder and Owner of ESSCA.

A BTEC (Business and Technology Education Council) is a vocational qualification which provides specialist, work-related learning across a wide range of sectors. “The BTEC Level 3 is ideal for any student who prefers practical-based learning. The qualification equips an individual with the knowledge, hands-on skills and understanding they will need to progress in their chosen career,” added Renato. “This is perfect for students who are interested in Circus and Performing Arts.”

The comprehensive course is carefully designed to develop, challenge and prepare students for a career in the Circus Industry and set them up for any further educational options they’d like to take in the field of Circus Arts. “The BTEC course is 36 weeks of intensive training,” continued Renato. “Students will undergo a strict fitness regime, a specialisation process, learn devising and creating techniques, study the business of being a Performer, assembly works and circus duties. At the end of the 36 weeks, students will then take part in a showcase, giving live performances in front of an audience.”

East Sussex School of Circus Arts - Students Looking Forward To The New Term

The course focuses on a range of disciplines, which are taught through units and modules. These are Circus Styles covering Aerials, Acrobatics, Juggling, Equilibrium, Performing in Context, Physical Theatre and Movement.

Crerting a Performance: which entails Open Practice, Rehearsals, Individual Solos. Performing for an Audience which involves Preparing a Class, Leading a Class, Workshops and Masterclasses.

The students then move on to Preparing for Circus which covers Performances, Rehearsals, Events, Live Entertainment, Acts and Critical Reflection. “The final showcase will be evaluated by a professional Director, Choreographer, Casting Directors, Circus Agencies and guest celebrities,” added Renato.

At the end of the BTEC course, each student will be presented with an accredited certificate – a Diploma in Circus and Performing Arts. Renato will also arrange for the students to have individual photoshoots, a set of professional photographs and a professional video filmed of their final showcase performance.

In addition to the BTEC course, ESSCA also provides afternoon, after school classes. “The Circus School runs during term time and teaches children of all ages, and adults too, a wide range of circus performance skills,” continued Renato. “Classes include Acrobatics and Aerial Skills, Trapeze, Hoop, Silks, Ropes and even Clowning. The classes are a great alternative to traditional sports as they allow the students to build their confidence whilst increasing their strength, fitness and flexibility. The classes are also a great way to socialise with other students in a fun and supportive environment. For adults, it’s an interesting alternative form of exercise which could lead to discovering a new skill and even open the door to new opportunities.”

One of ESSCA’s core educational beliefs is that minds and personalities need developing just as much as physical skills. That is why Renato and his team nurture the students to take an imaginative and forward-thinking approach to training. “We aim to give students not only what they need for the existing artistic environment, but also to equip them to be able to create their own blend of circus and theatre for the future. We encourage our students across all courses to devise work that challenges and inspires, in the hope they will discover the fullness of their physical, emotional and creative potential.

“We are excited for our autumn term and are looking forward to welcoming back our existing students and welcoming new students into the ESSCA Family.” concluded Renato.

If you would like to download a copy of ESSCA’s Prospectus, please visit https://eastsussexschoolofcircusarts.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/ESSCA-Prospectus-2024.pdf, email [email protected] or call: 01323 325957.