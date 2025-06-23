Rooted in community: Edwards funds tree avenue at Ratton School

Treebourne is delighted to have the support of local company Edwards, who generously funded an avenue of ornamental pear trees (Pyrus calleryana 'Chanticleer') that now line both sides of the main entrance to Ratton School. Chosen for their delicate spring blossom and vivid red autumn leaves, these trees will offer interest throughout the year. At around eight years old and already over 2.5 metres tall when planted, they’ve made an immediate impact—adding natural beauty to the schools entrance for visitors, staff, and students alike.

As well as enhancing the school grounds, the trees will provide valuable habitat for local wildlife—supporting biodiversity right at the school gates. The avenue is the centrepiece of a substantial Treebourne project at Ratton School, which included the planting of over 1200 smaller trees, additional large trees for shade, the sowing of a wildflower meadow, 250m of hedging and the restoration of the school’s pond.

It’s fantastic to see a local business working with the community to create a greener, more welcoming environment for everyone. Edwards’ support reflects a shared commitment to sustainability, education, and community pride. Partnerships like this show the positive impact local businesses can have when they invest in the places where they live and work.

We’d love to see more businesses follow Edwards’ lead by partnering with Treebourne. Together, we can continue planting trees, improving green spaces, and making a lasting difference across our town. If your business would like to get involved, please email us at [email protected].

