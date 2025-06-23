Rooted in community: Edwards funds tree avenue at Ratton School
As well as enhancing the school grounds, the trees will provide valuable habitat for local wildlife—supporting biodiversity right at the school gates. The avenue is the centrepiece of a substantial Treebourne project at Ratton School, which included the planting of over 1200 smaller trees, additional large trees for shade, the sowing of a wildflower meadow, 250m of hedging and the restoration of the school’s pond.
It’s fantastic to see a local business working with the community to create a greener, more welcoming environment for everyone. Edwards’ support reflects a shared commitment to sustainability, education, and community pride. Partnerships like this show the positive impact local businesses can have when they invest in the places where they live and work.
We’d love to see more businesses follow Edwards’ lead by partnering with Treebourne. Together, we can continue planting trees, improving green spaces, and making a lasting difference across our town. If your business would like to get involved, please email us at [email protected].
