Rustington Community Primary Celebrates Successful Ofsted Visit

Rustington Community Primary has enjoyed a successful inspection from Ofsted. The inspection confirmed that the school is Good in all areas, including the quality of education and pupil’s development.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report drew attention to the warm and supportive environment and inclusive ethos which the inspectors noted created a joyful community in which pupils feel unique, special and valued.

The inspection, which took place in February 2025, also shared that:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Pupils are welcoming, friendly and proud of their thriving school

Marie Smailes, Headteacher with Rustington Community Primary pupils

· Expectations and ambitions are high and pupils achieve well

· The school has designed an ambitious curriculum

· Children settle happily in the well-resourced early years environment

· Pupils are polite, respectful and kind to each other, staff and visitors

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Parents and carers speak highly of the compassion and kindness shown by everyone

Marie Smailes, Headteacher at Rustington, comments: “We are absolutely thrilled with the outcome of this inspection. The Ofsted team really got to the heart of our school and their comments about the experiences we offer the children and our focus on exceptional pastoral support and safety was warmly welcomed by our team – we all strongly feel that children can only learn successfully when they feel happy and secure. The whole experience has been really positive and we’re very proud to share the report with our local community.”

Cathy Williams, CEO at Schoolsworks, adds: “We are delighted that the inspectors recognised the hard work and dedication of the whole school community, and will continue to work closely with Rustington to build on this success. Schoolsworks remains focused on providing every child in the Trust the best possible start to their education."