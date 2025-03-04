Rustington Community Primary Celebrates Successful Ofsted Visit
The report drew attention to the warm and supportive environment and inclusive ethos which the inspectors noted created a joyful community in which pupils feel unique, special and valued.
The inspection, which took place in February 2025, also shared that:
· Pupils are welcoming, friendly and proud of their thriving school
· Expectations and ambitions are high and pupils achieve well
· The school has designed an ambitious curriculum
· Children settle happily in the well-resourced early years environment
· Pupils are polite, respectful and kind to each other, staff and visitors
· Parents and carers speak highly of the compassion and kindness shown by everyone
Marie Smailes, Headteacher at Rustington, comments: “We are absolutely thrilled with the outcome of this inspection. The Ofsted team really got to the heart of our school and their comments about the experiences we offer the children and our focus on exceptional pastoral support and safety was warmly welcomed by our team – we all strongly feel that children can only learn successfully when they feel happy and secure. The whole experience has been really positive and we’re very proud to share the report with our local community.”
Cathy Williams, CEO at Schoolsworks, adds: “We are delighted that the inspectors recognised the hard work and dedication of the whole school community, and will continue to work closely with Rustington to build on this success. Schoolsworks remains focused on providing every child in the Trust the best possible start to their education."