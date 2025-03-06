Rye College celebrates record admissions

Students and staff at Rye College are celebrating as the school hits record Year 7 admissions.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school, which is part of Aquinas CE Education Trust, is thrilled to be welcoming the new cohort in September 2025. This year, Rye College has been allocated 150 children, reaching its Pupil Admission Number (PAN) of 150 for the first time in several years.

Due to unprecedented demand, the school has a waiting list in place, underscoring the growing appeal of Rye College. The popularity of Rye College has surged in recent years, thanks to a strong emphasis on academic excellence, a rich extracurricular programme, and a warm, supportive school culture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This allocation is a strong validation of the hard work and dedication of the school’s staff, who have worked tirelessly to provide an outstanding education and a nurturing environment for students.

Year 7 students at Rye College

The team at Rye College is incredibly excited to welcome all the new Year 7 students in September and continuing to provide an excellent education that meets the needs and aspirations of the local community.

Dom Downes, Headteacher at Rye College, said:

“This is an important validation of our work and a huge vote of confidence from our community. We are incredibly proud to see so many families choosing Rye College as the school of choice for their children. Our focus and efforts remain steadfast on delivering on that confidence by creating bright futures for all.”

“I want to thank every member of our staff for their unwavering dedication and hard work in creating a school that more and more families want their children to be educated in. This achievement belongs to all of us.”