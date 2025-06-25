Rye College hooked at the fish market

Year 9 students from Rye College recently enjoyed an enlightening visit to Rye Fish Market to discover the role it plays in the community.

The trip provided students with an engaging, hands-on experience, including a guided tour of the market, an informative talk on sustainable fishing practices, and a live demonstration on how to prepare and cook fish. It was also an opportunity to enrich their current Geography studies on natural resources and the sustainability of food.

The team at Rye Fish Market generously gave their time and expertise, helping to bring classroom learning to life while highlighting the importance of sustainability within a key local industry. Students overcame initial nerves to handle the produce, including lobster and octopus, and learn about how they are fished sustainably.

The visit offered more than just a memorable day out; it exemplified Rye College’s commitment to nurturing individual talent, fostering curiosity, and connecting learning to life beyond the classroom. As a school rooted in the local community and dedicated to helping every student grow and thrive, opportunities like this highlight the college’s wider mission to create bright futures for all. Rye College, which is part of Aquinas CE Education Trust, remains proud to act as a true ‘local community college’.

Opportunities like this support the school’s goal to challenge learners to exceed their expectations, build resilience, and celebrate diverse talents. The experience not only broadened students’ understanding of environmental issues but also introduced them to potential future career paths within Rye.

The college is looking forward to exploring future work experience and apprenticeship opportunities in collaboration with Rye Fish Market.

Dom Downes, Headteacher at Rye College said:

“Rye College would like to extend its sincere thanks to the staff at Rye Fish Market for their continued partnership and dedication to supporting young people and local education. Providing these opportunities for students to have hands-on experiences is vital in helping our students grow and flourish both inside and outside of the classroom.”

Louise Chapman, Rye Fish Market, said:

“Welcoming the students of Rye College to the Rye Fish Market is becoming a wonderful annual tradition. We are proud to support the next generation which is why we want to provide as many careers opportunities as possible and we were so pleased with how engaged the students were.”