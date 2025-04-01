Rye College inspires the next generation of professionals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rye College recently held a highly successful Key Stage 3 Careers Fair.

The event offered students a unique opportunity to engage with professionals from a wide range of industries. The event welcomed representatives from sectors including medicine, personal care, retail, law, finance, education, hospitality, creative industries, public services, engineering, sport, and leisure.

Designed to inspire and inform, the fair encouraged students to interact with employers, gaining first-hand insights into various careers. Through conversations with industry professionals, students explored the skills, qualifications, and training required for different roles while learning about the realities of working in each field. This immersive experience provided a valuable foundation for their future career decisions.

Rye College extends its sincere gratitude to the local business community for their invaluable support. Their willingness to share knowledge and experiences plays a crucial role in shaping the aspirations of young people. Students embraced the opportunity with enthusiasm, actively engaging in discussions that broadened their understanding of potential career paths.

Bradley Boyle, Rye College Alum, talks to Year 8 Student about Careers

A particular highlight of the day was the participation of Rye College alumni Bradley, Imogen, John, and Ellis, who returned to share their career journeys. Their inspiring stories of perseverance and success resonated with students, offering real-life examples of where hard work and ambition can lead.

The Careers Fair stands as a testament to Rye College’s commitment to preparing students for the future, equipping them with the knowledge and confidence to pursue their ambitions.

Mrs. Starkey, the Rye College Careers Lead, said: "Rye College remains committed to providing exceptional career guidance and opportunities for our students. We are proud of the positive outcomes of the Key Stage 3 Careers Fair and look forward to continuing our collaboration with the local business community to support our students' aspirations."

Bradley Boyle, said: “Coming back to Rye College to share my professional journey with students was incredibly gratifying and made me reflect on how the school provided me with the foundations I needed to succeed in my job today at Eastbourne Borough Football Club. I was deeply impressed by the students I spoke to for their ambition and dedication to working hard.”